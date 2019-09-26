Eyewitness This: Drivers in Los Angeles quitting their jobs because of exorbitant commute times

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- According to a new survey, people are quitting their jobs due to high commute times in Los Angeles.Carpool app Scoop says 24% of people are leaving their jobs because of how long it takes to get there.L.A. topped out with the highest percentage of any metropolitan area in the United States, where the national average is 17%. But quitting isn't the only thing people are doing, over 60% of those surveyed said they are not applying to particular jobs because of the commute required.