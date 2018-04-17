TRAFFIC

Burbank traffic snarled due to overturned big rig on 5 Fwy

An overturned big rig on the 5 Freeway in Burbank led to a major traffic backup Tuesday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
An overturned big rig on the 5 Freeway in Burbank led to a major traffic backup Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials responded to the crash on the southbound side of the freeway at Burbank Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

Officials said they believe the semi-truck may have struck the center divider and right shoulder, leaving debris on all but one lane.

An overturned big rig on the 5 Freeway in Burbank on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.



A SigAlert was in effect for three lanes and the Burbank Boulevard off-ramp. The alert was expected to remain in effect at least through 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the wreck. The cause of the crash was under investigation.
