Century Boulevard protests causing traffic delays near LAX amid busy holiday season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A labor protest on Century Boulevard near Los Angeles International Airport is making the already-congested holiday traffic even worse Tuesday evening.Several hundred protesters gathered on Century just past the entrance ramp to LAX.Because of the protest, police closed off westbound Century at Vicksburg.The entrance ramp to the airport itself remained open, meaning some through traffic was being diverted from Century onto airport property amid the busy Thanksgiving surge.Airport officials were urging the public to avoid Century if possible and use Sepulveda Boulevard as an alternate route. Sepulveda had been temporarily closed but it re-opened later.The "Raise LAX" protesters are advocating for better wages and health care benefits for American Airline catering workers. There are similar protest going on at airports around the country.LAX officials were already suggesting the public arrive early for flights because of Thanksgiving week congestion.Weather conditions at other airports around the country are also leading to some delays at LAX."We urge the public to arrive early, to give yourself about three hours for domestic flights and four hours for international flights," said LAX spokesperson Olga Gallardo.The protests are expected to last until about 8 p.m.