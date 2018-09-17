TRAFFIC

CHP catches driver using dummy to get in carpool lane

Plenty of people have probably thought about it, and one driver in the Bay Area decided to do it: use a dummy to get in the carpool lane.

The California Highway Patrol was not fooled and not amused.

The CHP posted a photo on Twitter, along with the driver's supposed excuse. The driver is accused of claiming that the doll is of the Marvel character "Venom" and there was no place else to put it.

The agency tweeted, "DUMMY PASSENGER;CAN'T FOOL US. Shame on you" and gave the driver a $400 ticket.
