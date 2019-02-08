TRAFFIC

101 Freeway: Crane falls off construction vehicle in Hollywood, causes southbound delays

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A crane fell off a construction vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood Friday morning, prompting the temporary closure of multiple southbound lanes.

The incident occurred on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of the Sunset Boulevard exit around 8:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

Around 9:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said only the No. 4 lane was shut down due to the incident, and it would likely be reopened within an hour.
