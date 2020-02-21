Traffic

Lake Elsinore crash: Wreck shuts down northbound 15 Freeway

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-car crash shut down the northbound 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Friday.

The wreck occurred around 11 a.m. near Rail Road Canyon.

A SigAlert was issued, and the California Highway Patrol said the closure was expected to last a while.

There were no immediate reports about injuries.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
