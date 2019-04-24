DUI suspect in custody after car slams into BMW dealership in North Hollywood, ignites small fire

A driver loses control in North Hollywood crashing into a BMW dealership. Details coming up on ABC7. #noho pic.twitter.com/rbZulLLuCE — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) April 24, 2019

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A DUI suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a car slammed into a BMW dealership in North Hollywood and ignited a small fire, authorities said.The crash happened about 2 a.m. at Century West BMW on Lankershim Boulevard, where the red four-door Subaru shattered a floor-to-ceiling showroom window and struck at least two vehicles, including a BMW i8 worth at least $150,000. Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.No serious injuries were reported.According to investigators, the driver was heading north on Lankershim when she lost control of the sedan.Her age and identity were not immediately disclosed.