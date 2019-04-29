First two-way bike lane in Los Angeles opens

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles' first two-way bike lane debuted in downtown on Monday.The new addition to Spring Street, between Third and Ninth streets, converted the southbound bike lane on the east side of Spring into a north/southbound bike lane, as part of the city's $2.3 million Main and Spring Forward project.The initiative also includes better crossing for pedestrians, more protected bike lanes, improved bus-bicycle traffic flow and safety, and maximized parking and loading zones.Councilman Jose Huizar hopes the two-way lane will be one of many throughout the city.