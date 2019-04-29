DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles' first two-way bike lane debuted in downtown on Monday.
The new addition to Spring Street, between Third and Ninth streets, converted the southbound bike lane on the east side of Spring into a north/southbound bike lane, as part of the city's $2.3 million Main and Spring Forward project.
The initiative also includes better crossing for pedestrians, more protected bike lanes, improved bus-bicycle traffic flow and safety, and maximized parking and loading zones.
Councilman Jose Huizar hopes the two-way lane will be one of many throughout the city.
City News Service contributed to this story.
First two-way bike lane in Los Angeles opens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News