Traffic

Eyewitness This: Free weekend shuttle service set to debut at Griffith Park

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mass transit is set to begin at Griffith Park with free shuttles running throughout the park.

The bus service starts Dec. 7, and the shuttle system will include five buses running every 15 minutes during the weekend, with service at 12 stops.

Watch Eyewitness This for what attractions the Griffith Parkline will service, as well as more stories making headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgriffith parklos angeleslos angeles countybuspublic transportationtransportationmass transit
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$5M reward offered for San Diego man on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List
2 arrested after 'potential threat' against Costa Mesa school
SoCal forecast: Another round of rain headed to SoCal
Nury Martinez expected to be first Latina president of LA Council
Mother accused of tying up son, setting Santa Paula home on fire
Wisconsin Shooting: Student, officer injured in 2nd HS shooting in 2 days
Montebello residents angry at Edison after destructive transformer explosion
Show More
NorCal woman goes on search of her life after rare blue macaw goes missing
405 Freeway could get toll lanes
Protesters support Rialto group home which lost license
David Geffen gifts UCLA medical school $46M for scholarship fund
US may face french fry shortage
More TOP STORIES News