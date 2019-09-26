HAWK Beacon: High Intensity Activated Crosswalk installed near La Brea Tar Pits

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The City of Los Angeles unveiled a new crosswalk Wednesday at the site of a deadly 2016 pedestrian accident.Located on 6th Street near the La Brea Tar Pits, the city has installed its first-ever high-intensity activated crosswalk, also known as a HAWK Beacon."The lights turn yellow and then red," said Seleta Reynolds, with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.Reynolds said the HAWK Beacons, known to reduce pedestrians crashes by 69%, are more effective at getting drivers to slow down and stop. The city plans to install more HAWK Beacons citywide sometime in the future.In addition, LADOT has made other improvements along the busy 6th Street corridor, including seven standard crosswalks installed elsewhere."Pedestrian safety is a high priority," said Councilman David Ryu.