Traffic

HAWK Beacon: High Intensity Activated Crosswalk installed near La Brea Tar Pits

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The City of Los Angeles unveiled a new crosswalk Wednesday at the site of a deadly 2016 pedestrian accident.

Located on 6th Street near the La Brea Tar Pits, the city has installed its first-ever high-intensity activated crosswalk, also known as a HAWK Beacon.

"The lights turn yellow and then red," said Seleta Reynolds, with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Reynolds said the HAWK Beacons, known to reduce pedestrians crashes by 69%, are more effective at getting drivers to slow down and stop. The city plans to install more HAWK Beacons citywide sometime in the future.

In addition, LADOT has made other improvements along the busy 6th Street corridor, including seven standard crosswalks installed elsewhere.

"Pedestrian safety is a high priority," said Councilman David Ryu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeleslos angeles countycar crashroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen dies just over a week after attack at Moreno Valley school
Authorities searching for person-of-interest in hit-and-run that killed 2 people in South LA
Authorities set to seize hundreds of animals from Lake Forest reptile rescue
LA County registers highest number of hate crimes in 10 years, report says
Texas boy, 8, beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents
Heroes honored for saving girl dragged in front of NYC subway train
Arrest made in recent attacks along Aliso Creek Hiking Trail, officials say
Show More
Burbank debates possible ordinance banning sale of flavored tobacco
The kindness curriculum: can it help reduce bullying?
No charges against LAPD officer in fatal shooting at Corona Costco
La Habra High School psychologist accused of having sex with student
Ralphs, Food 4 Less donate $105,000 to address food insecurity at community colleges
More TOP STORIES News