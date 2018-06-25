Events on Monday in Hollywood are shaping up to cause a traffic holdup in the area.Hollywood Boulevard will be closed through the day at Highland for the premiere of Marvel's new movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp."The Hollywood Bowl is hosting a concert tonight featuring Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, and the Ford Theatre is also hosting a concert.All the events are taking place between 4 p.m. and midnight.Officials recommend using public transportation or ride sharing services if you have to go through that area.