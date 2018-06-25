TRAFFIC

Hollywood traffic expected to slow down with 'Ant-Man' premiere, concert events

Monday events in Hollywood, including the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp," are shaping up to cause tie-ups in the area. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Events on Monday in Hollywood are shaping up to cause a traffic holdup in the area.

Hollywood Boulevard will be closed through the day at Highland for the premiere of Marvel's new movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

The Hollywood Bowl is hosting a concert tonight featuring Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, and the Ford Theatre is also hosting a concert.

All the events are taking place between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Officials recommend using public transportation or ride sharing services if you have to go through that area.
