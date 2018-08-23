#BREAKING 9 car crash has shutdown 5 SB in Irvine — woman killed, 8 others taken to hospitals including 6-month-old boy. UPDATES on @ABC7 5am. LIVE: https://t.co/a8eFAqjJ8p pic.twitter.com/SFcquLIagF — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 23, 2018

A multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine on Thursday morning left one woman dead and nine other people hospitalized, authorities said. Three children were among the injured.The pileup, involving nine vehicles, occurred about 1:30 a.m. and prompted the shutdown of all southbound lanes at Alton Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.Firefighters at the scene worked to extricate the deceased woman's body from her car. She was identified only as a 24-year-old woman from Chula Vista. A 6-month-old boy was among those taken to a trauma center after being rescued from that vehicle.A 10-year-old and 11-year-old were also hospitalized in unknown condition.The 22-year-old driver of a gray Dodge Challenger, alleged to have initiated the chain-reaction collision, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Authorities identified him as a Nevada resident but did not immediately disclose his name.An on-duty Uber driver said his was the first vehicle to be hit by the suspect. There were no passengers in his Toyota Prius at the time."He was going about 90. I check my speedometer periodically -- I was going 60," the innocent driver said.It was unclear when the traffic lanes would be reopened.