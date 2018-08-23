TRAFFIC

Irvine crash: 9-vehicle pileup on SB 5 Fwy leaves 1 dead, 9 hospitalized

EMBED </>More Videos

A multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine left one woman dead and nine other people hospitalized.

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine on Thursday morning left one woman dead and nine other people hospitalized, authorities said. Three children were among the injured.

The pileup, involving nine vehicles, occurred about 1:30 a.m. and prompted the shutdown of all southbound lanes at Alton Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters at the scene worked to extricate the deceased woman's body from her car. She was identified only as a 24-year-old woman from Chula Vista. A 6-month-old boy was among those taken to a trauma center after being rescued from that vehicle.

A 10-year-old and 11-year-old were also hospitalized in unknown condition.

The 22-year-old driver of a gray Dodge Challenger, alleged to have initiated the chain-reaction collision, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Authorities identified him as a Nevada resident but did not immediately disclose his name.

An on-duty Uber driver said his was the first vehicle to be hit by the suspect. There were no passengers in his Toyota Prius at the time.

"He was going about 90. I check my speedometer periodically -- I was going 60," the innocent driver said.

It was unclear when the traffic lanes would be reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCHPcalifornia highway patrolcrashtraffic fatalitiesIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Improvements coming to 60 Freeway east of Moreno Valley
710 Fwy lanes closing for construction in 3 SoCal areas
1 critical after multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in Van Nuys
Woman killed, 3 injured when minivan crashes after police chase
More Traffic
Top Stories
Radio DJ Big Boy rear-ended by alleged DUI driver in bizarre Calabasas incident
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Hawaii residents brace for Hurricane Lane
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Subway restaurant in South LA robbed at gunpoint
IE church that offers marijuana to members may be forced to close
Show More
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
Trump says he's done nothing wrong, Cohen making up stories
Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
More News