LA City Council considers changing speed limits on dozens of streets

The Los Angeles City Council is considering raising the speed limit on more than 100 miles of streets. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles City Council is considering raising the speed limit on more than 100 miles of streets.

But there's a catch - this isn't for drivers to get to their destinations faster, the changes are ultimately a way to allow police officers to ticket more speeding drivers.

Current laws prohibit officers from using radar guns in areas where the posted speed limit is too low or more than 7 years old.

If the new limits are approved, the share of streets where officers can write tickets would increase to 97.5 percent.

The San Fernando Valley would see most of the speed limit increases.

City News Service contributed to this report.
