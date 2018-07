Los Angeles Metro plans to install 12 miles of new concrete barriers in an effort to prevent traffic accidents from landing on the Gold Line tracks.The concrete barriers will run 6 miles in each direction, measure 56 inches tall and be more round and fortified with more rebar steel to deflect out-of-control vehicles.In April, a big rig crash that involved two FedEx semi-trucks and a car ended up on the Metro tracks in Pasadena, resulting in the closure of lanes and Gold Line.The current barriers are 32 inches high and old-generation K-Rails.Metro approved the design of the new barriers last week. The new barriers will cost more than $11 million.There is no timeline for when construction will begin.