PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles Metro plans to install 12 miles of new concrete barriers in an effort to prevent traffic accidents from landing on the Gold Line tracks.
The concrete barriers will run 6 miles in each direction, measure 56 inches tall and be more round and fortified with more rebar steel to deflect out-of-control vehicles.
In April, a big rig crash that involved two FedEx semi-trucks and a car ended up on the Metro tracks in Pasadena, resulting in the closure of lanes and Gold Line.
The current barriers are 32 inches high and old-generation K-Rails.
Metro approved the design of the new barriers last week. The new barriers will cost more than $11 million.
There is no timeline for when construction will begin.