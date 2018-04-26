TRAFFIC

Gold Line Metro tracks closed, possibly for days, in Pasadena after big rig crash

An overturned big rig blocked Metro tracks and lanes on the westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena Thursday morning. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A big rig crash that ended up on the Metro tracks along the 210 Freeway in Pasadena Thursday morning may lead to a days-long closure of the Gold Line in the area.

California Highway Patrol officials responded to the crash, involving two FedEx semi-trucks and a car, shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the Lake Avenue exit.

Officials said the car struck a big rig and the driver took off. Soon after, a second semi-truck also crashed at the scene, causing the first FedEx truck to overturn on its side at the center divider and onto Metro train tracks.

CHP investigators said skid marks at the scene showed that the second big rig attempted to brake before crashing into the initial wreck.

"For a tractor-trailer, especially when they're loaded, the braking distance is going to take a lot longer than a vehicle," explained CHP Officer Kevin Tao.



Metro shut down both directions of the Gold Line near Lake Station, and officials said the closure may last for days. Meantime, buses replaced trains between Memorial Park and Allen Station.

All lanes of the 210 Freeway have since reopened.



The driver of the second big rig was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The other FedEx driver was not hurt, officials said.

The person behind the wheel of the car in the initial crash is outstanding, and the cause of the collision was under investigation.
