DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A man's sign-climbing stunt that shut down the 110 Freeway on a June morning may prove to be financially costly for him.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Alexander Dunn, an aspiring rapper whose stage-name is Dephree, may have to pay restitution.
The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday was in the process of submitting a report to the District Attorney's Office.
Dunn was wearing only underwear June 27 when he climbed up onto a sign above the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The incident prompted a massive response from firefighters and CHP officers and forced the shutdown of the busy freeway for about two hours.
Dunn eventually performed a backflip off of the sign, landed on a massive inflatable mattress and surrendered to authorities without incident.
He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.