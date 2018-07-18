TRAFFIC

Man who climbed onto freeway sign, forcing shutdown of 110, may have to pay restitution

A man's sign-climbing stunt that shut down the 110 Freeway in June may prove to be financially costly for him. (KABC)

A man's sign-climbing stunt that shut down the 110 Freeway on a June morning may prove to be financially costly for him.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Alexander Dunn, an aspiring rapper whose stage-name is Dephree, may have to pay restitution.

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday was in the process of submitting a report to the District Attorney's Office.

Dunn was wearing only underwear June 27 when he climbed up onto a sign above the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The incident prompted a massive response from firefighters and CHP officers and forced the shutdown of the busy freeway for about two hours.

Dunn eventually performed a backflip off of the sign, landed on a massive inflatable mattress and surrendered to authorities without incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
