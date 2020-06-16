Traffic

Stay-at-home order helps Metro end Purple Line road closure in Beverly Hills ahead of schedule

With the public staying home during the coronavirus crisis, work was finished faster than expected on the Metro Purple Line station in Beverly Hills.
By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Metro has completed decking for its planned Beverly Hills Purple Line subway station seven months ahead of schedule.

The work was accelerated thanks to the county's safer-at-home order implemented during the coronavirus crisis, which kept traffic light and businesses closed. That allowed local roads to be shut down for extended periods of time during the construction.

The decking work essentially involves excavating the street and then providing a type of temporary roadway at ground level that allows traffic to flow while subway construction work continues underground.

The original plan was for the decking to be done only over the weekends from August 2020 to January 2021, so that road closures would be limited, but would continue over a longer period of time.

But after the county stay-at-home order was implemented, the city of Beverly Hills approved Metro's requests for full street closures starting March 31.

The contractor put workers on extra shifts over a six-day week to finish the work - and even moved to seven days a week when county curfews were imposed at night during the George Floyd protests.

Wilshire Boulevard between Crescent and El Camino drives was officially reopened to traffic Sunday night.

The Purple Line extension, at one point nicknamed the Subway to the Sea, will connect downtown Los Angeles to the Westside in a 25-minute trip

It is being built in three sections. Section two of the Purple Line extension to Wilshire/Rodeo and Century City Constellation is scheduled to open in 2025.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbeverly hillslos angeles countymetropublic transportationsubwaysubway construction
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning
Officials say 'thorough' investigation underway in Robert Fuller case
Man accused of being Golden State Killer to plead guilty
Evacuations on as huge fire spreads near Pismo Beach
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
Video shows maskless woman intentionally coughing on customer at bagel shop
Attorney general takes aim at how police agencies operate in California
Show More
Loma Linda man accused of drugging, raping missing girl
Caught on camera: Man vandalizes George Floyd mural in Long Beach
COVID-19 update: 50% of LA County restaurants not in compliance
SCOTUS rules LGBT people protected from job discrimination
7 Anaheim firefighters test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News