Traffic

Metro TAP cards featuring image of former President Obama now back in circulation

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro is re-releasing TAP cards featuring the image of former President Barack Obama.

The cards were originally offered in limited edition back in May when the city renamed a portion of Rodeo Road, calling it Obama Boulevard.

Now starting this week the cards honoring the 44th president will be back in circulation. The cards cost $2 in addition to the cost of the fare loaded onto them.

The cards are available at Metro Customer Center locations. For addresses and hours, see this link.

TAP is a plastic card that can be loaded with funds to pay for transportation on 25 public transit systems around the Los Angeles area.
