5 Freeway crash: All NB lanes reopen at Castaic after 2 big rigs collide in Gorman, CHP says

By ABC7.com staff
GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving two semitrailers on Wednesday morning spilled organic acid and hay across the 5 Freeway in Gorman, prompting an hours-long closure of all northbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported shortly after 3 a.m. just south of the 138 Freeway interchange, according to a CHP incident log.

The first big rig lost its payload of hay bales onto the interstate before it was struck by the second vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

It was unclear if any serious injures were reported.

Northbound traffic was diverted at Parker Road in Castaic before all lanes reopened just after 10:30 a.m.

Three right lanes were closed at 138 Freeway, with traffic being funneled to one left lane, according to Caltrans.

