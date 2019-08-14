5 Freeway crash: Overturned dump truck spills gravel, prompts closure of 4 SB lanes in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A dump truck crashed and overturned Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana, spilling its payload of gravel across the interstate and prompting a closure of four southbound lanes.No injuries were reported in the collision, which happened about 10:30 near the First Street exit.The cause if the crash was not immediately known.It was unclear how long it would take to clean up the gravel and tow the big rig off the highway.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.