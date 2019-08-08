ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tanker truck crashed and overturned Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Atwater Village, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes for 11 hours, authorities said.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the single-vehicle collision happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Los Feliz Boulevard. California Highway Patrol investigators said the crash occurred when the driver of the big rig swerved to avoid a car that was stopped in front of him.
No one was injured, but the tanker was carrying 7,500 gallons of fuel, about 10 of which spilled onto the freeway, officials said. A hazardous materials team responded to the scene and poured a cordon of sand around the spilled fuel to prevent it from spreading.
Northbound motorists were diverted off of the interstate by making a U-turn onto the Los Feliz Boulevard on-ramp, which was closed to oncoming traffic.
Just before 4 p.m., crews were able to turn the truck upright, and at 6 p.m., three lanes reopened. The right lane was expected to reopen around 10 p.m.
The lane closure was initially expected to continue until at least 3 p.m., but that time was later pushed back, authorities said.
5 Freeway crash: Overturned tanker shuts down all NB lanes in Atwater Village, snarls traffic for miles
