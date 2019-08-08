5 Freeway crash: Overturned tanker shuts down all NB lanes in Atwater Village, snarls traffic for miles

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tanker truck crashed and overturned Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Atwater Village, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes for 11 hours, authorities said.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the single-vehicle collision happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Los Feliz Boulevard. California Highway Patrol investigators said the crash occurred when the driver of the big rig swerved to avoid a car that was stopped in front of him.No one was injured, but the tanker was carrying 7,500 gallons of fuel, about 10 of which spilled onto the freeway, officials said. A hazardous materials team responded to the scene and poured a cordon of sand around the spilled fuel to prevent it from spreading.Northbound motorists were diverted off of the interstate by making a U-turn onto the Los Feliz Boulevard on-ramp, which was closed to oncoming traffic.Just before 4 p.m., crews were able to turn the truck upright, and at 6 p.m., three lanes reopened. The right lane was expected to reopen around 10 p.m.The lane closure was initially expected to continue until at least 3 p.m., but that time was later pushed back, authorities said.