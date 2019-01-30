TRAFFIC

Overturned vehicle causes traffic pile-up on WB 118 Fwy in Pacoima

Authorities surveyed the scene after a vehicle overturned, leaving two people trapped inside and causing a backup on the westbound 118 Freeway in Pacoima. (KABC)

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
All westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway were shut down in Pacoima Wednesday night as firefighters rescued two people trapped in an overturned vehicle.

Authorities said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the San Fernando Road exit as two senior citizens were stuck inside the car.

Firefighters were able to safely extract the couple and place them in an ambulance. They were listed in fair condition.

The man and woman were alert and talking with crews as they were rescued.

It was unclear how the vehicle flipped over and crashed.

Authorities did not provide an estimate for how long the lanes would be closed, but traffic appeared to be backed up for a few miles as they were diverted off the freeway.

The investigation is ongoing.
