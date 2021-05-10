PCH partially closed in Santa Monica after two-car collision

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A serious collision between two vehicles in Santa Monica led to a partial shutdown of Pacific Coast Highway Monday afternoon.The crash between a Jeep and a Honda Accord was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of PCH in Santa Monica. The crash left the damaged Accord in the middle of lanes, with the Jeep coming to rest on the sidewalk.The southbound side of PCH was entirely closed to traffic, while authorities were letting one lane of cars pass by on the northbound side.Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and were transported to a local hospital.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.