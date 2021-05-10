Traffic

PCH partially closed in Santa Monica after two-car collision

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

PCH partially closed in Santa Monica after two-car collision

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A serious collision between two vehicles in Santa Monica led to a partial shutdown of Pacific Coast Highway Monday afternoon.

The crash between a Jeep and a Honda Accord was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of PCH in Santa Monica. The crash left the damaged Accord in the middle of lanes, with the Jeep coming to rest on the sidewalk.

The southbound side of PCH was entirely closed to traffic, while authorities were letting one lane of cars pass by on the northbound side.



Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsanta monicalos angeles countycar crashroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on OC beach
NBC won't air Golden Globes next year over diversity concerns
Get paid to take a nap for new study
Crocs donating 50,000 shoes to healthcare workers
Mother Day's party in Hollywood turns deadly after shooting
Show More
Bill and Melinda Gates divorce was in the works for 2 years
Tiger roaming Houston neighborhood owned by man on bond for murder
Great Wolf Lodge in OC has 200 jobs up for grabs
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Newsom declares drought emergency for 39 CA counties
More TOP STORIES News