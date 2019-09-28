All lanes of PCH shut down in Malibu after car crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were shut down Friday night after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision.The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 21300 block of PCH near Rambla Pacifica, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills station.An estimated reopening time for the busy highway was not known.The cause of the crash was under investigation.