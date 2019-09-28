Traffic

All lanes of PCH shut down in Malibu after car crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were shut down Friday night after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 21300 block of PCH near Rambla Pacifica, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills station.

An estimated reopening time for the busy highway was not known.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmalibulos angeles countypedestrian killedfatal crashroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 student hospitalized, 1 arrested after Corona del Mar altercation
Muss & Frank Grill, Hollywood iconic eatery, turns 100
LAPD motorcycle officer injured after crash in DTLA
Suspect caught on video spray painting swastikas in San Pedro
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
Man charged for Encino open house attack, groping 4 other women
Judge will block Trump rules for detained migrant kids
Show More
Hundreds in Mar Vista hear success stories from the formerly homeless
Florida teacher probed after quiz refers to President Trump as 'idiot'
Free dental care draws hundreds to event in San Bernardino
Possible street racing crash in South LA leaves 1 dead
Meet Cinder, the orphaned sea otter pup with a new home
More TOP STORIES News