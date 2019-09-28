All lanes of PCH shut down in Malibu after car crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were shut down Friday night after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision.
The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 21300 block of PCH near Rambla Pacifica, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills station.
An estimated reopening time for the busy highway was not known.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
