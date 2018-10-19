TRAFFIC

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash outside Santa Ana hospital

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A pedestrian was killed after being struck, possibly by two cars, outside of a Santa Ana hospital in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. outside South Coast Global Medical Center. Bristol Street was shut down in both directions in the area due to the crash.

Santa Ana police said the male victim appeared to have been struck by two separate cars. Police said the drivers of both cars fled the scene following the wreck. The victim died at the scene.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
