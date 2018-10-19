Traffic Advisory: Officers working Vehicle v. Pedestrian Fatal Hit and Run Collision 2700 Blk South Bristol Street. Bristol is currently closed from Warner to Hemlock avoid the area — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) October 19, 2018

A pedestrian was killed after being struck, possibly by two cars, outside of a Santa Ana hospital in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. outside South Coast Global Medical Center. Bristol Street was shut down in both directions in the area due to the crash.Santa Ana police said the male victim appeared to have been struck by two separate cars. Police said the drivers of both cars fled the scene following the wreck. The victim died at the scene.