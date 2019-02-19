CANCELED SIGALERT AT EB SR-60 EAST OF I-605, ROADWAY CLEAR — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 19, 2019

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the 60 Freeway in the Avocado Heights area of the San Gabriel Valley, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes for more than two hours.The collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m. just east of the 605 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.The pedestrian survived the incident but was in unknown condition, a CHP spokesperson said.The cause of the crash is under investigation.All lanes were reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.