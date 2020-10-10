Traffic

Road rage crash: Driver 'brake checks' vehicle, causing other motorist to lose control on Sacramento freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent road rage incident was caught on camera in Sacramento, where a driver "brake checked" another vehicle on Highway 50, causing the other motorist to lose control and slam into the first car.

Footage from a passing vehicle's dashboard camera shows the second driver, in an SUV, unsuccessfully trying to swerve out of the way of the car in front. The SUV ends up T-boning the car, sending it into a spin that ends with it hitting the median.


Whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash was unclear.

"It just amazes me because it could have been a lot worse," Carlos Gaytan, whose camera captured the collision, told KOVR-TV. "He could have hit those other vehicles that were in front of him when he lost control, I mean it could have been three or four vehicles involved plus mine."
