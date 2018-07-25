TRAFFIC

Santa Monica increases enforcement on motorized scooters as Beverly Hills bans them

EMBED </>More Videos

For months, riders of motorized scooters have traversed the Westside without helmets, often on the sidewalk, and some without drivers' licenses. (KABC)

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
For months, riders of motorized scooters have traversed the Westside without helmets, often on the sidewalk, and some without drivers' licenses.

But as the alternative form of transportation has grown more popular and spread to other cities, enforcement is on the rise.

In Santa Monica Wednesday, a motorcycle cop pulled over Bird and Lime riders. Police waited for e-scooters to cross intersections and pounce.

"Nobody carries a helmet with them at all times. There's a breakdown. I thought about buying a helmet, but to have to carry it all the time," said scooter rider Gino Stseo, who received a ticket for not wearing a helmet.

Max Stamatakas takes scooters every day. He got a ticket because he doesn't have a driver's license.

"I did not have to put a driver's license to make the account, and I've taken maybe 100 rides over the past two months on this thing. I've never been stopped so it's kind of ridiculous I'm getting a ticket for something I didn't know was illegal. I think I should just be getting a warning if anything," he said.

The main violation Santa Monica police encounter is riders not wearing a helmet. The fine varies, but is usually between $100 and $200.

"Typically what happens if there is an accident, somebody's not wearing a helmet, not paying attention to the rules of the road, meaning if you're on an electric scooter, you have to stop for a red light, have to stop for a stop sign. Do it safely just like if you were in a vehicle. The fire department has to go to calls daily that has to do with these things," said Lt. Saul Rodriguez, with the Santa Monica Police Department.

West Hollywood banned motorized scooter companies from dropping them off within city limits. The Beverly Hills City Council passed a six month all-out ban with a zero tolerance policy Tuesday night.

Beverly Hills Police have begun impounding motorized scooters. Bird and Lime said they'll work with the city to adopt scooters which they said leads to fewer cars and less traffic.

Max Stamatkas, who will get his driver's license next month, said he won't let Santa Monica's enforcement stop him from taking his favorite form of transportation.

"It's super convenient. You can pick them up and drop them off anywhere - coming from class, going to the gym instead of paying for parking or gas. It's like $3," Stamatkas said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictransportationmass transitpoliceticketsSanta MonicaBeverly HillsLos Angeles CountyWest Hollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Inglewood exploring feasibility of elevated transit system
Overturned cement truck snarls SB 110 traffic in Carson
CA DMV offering electronic driver's license application
Hollywood Bowl surrounding streets closing for test program
More Traffic
Top Stories
Cranston Fire: Crews continue to battle 4,700-acre blaze in Idyllwild
Divers search for drowning victim's body in Echo Park Lake
Loved ones remember woman killed at Silver Lake Trader Joe's
Friend surprises man with 1st beach trip after staying home 20 years
Andre Ethier retiring after 12-year career with Dodgers
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Fire or possible explosion reported outside US Embassy in Beijing
Show More
OC attorneys trying to clear name of convicted murderer
VIDEO: Driver threatened, dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Former Fontana gym employee arrested in sex assault on co-workers
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Former airline pilot sentenced for flying while intoxicated
More News