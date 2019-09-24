Traffic

All southbound lanes on 605 Freeway shut down in Avocado Heights after tanker truck overturns

AVOCADO HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- All southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in Avocado Heights are shut down after a tanker truck crashed and spilled fuel across the freeway early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:42 a.m., just north of the 60 Freeway. The two-vehicle crash left the big rig overturned.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 60 gallons of diesel spilled onto the lanes.

It is unclear what caused the crash of if anyone was injured.

CHP suggested people avoid the area and take alternative routes.

It was not known when lanes would reopen.

Traffic was being diverted at Valley Boulevard.
