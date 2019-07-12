Traffic

School bus crash: 39 children, 8 other patients evaluated after University Park pileup involving several cars

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of young students were on a school bus that was involved in a crash with four cars Friday morning near USC, prompting a response by Los Angeles firefighter-paramedics, officials said.

No one at the scene, under a 110 Freeway overpass, required transport to a hospital, the Fire Department said.

Paramedics evaluated 39 children and five staff members who were on the bus, as well as three patients in the other vehicles, according to the LAFD. An occupant of one of the cars suffered a minor injury.

The school district that operated the bus was unknown.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficuniversity parklos angeleslos angeles countyschool buslos angeles fire departmentstudentscrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shirtless suspect Tased after chase ends in highly-populated Venice Beach
Murder suspect arrested in random attack of LADWP worker
L.A. County getting ready for ICE raids set for this weekend
Body of man discovered in San Pedro car fire
4.9-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
Burglary suspect arrested after police chase through San Fernando Valley
Monterey Bay boats now offering shark watching tours
Show More
SoCal heat wave drives temperatures up to triple digits in some areas
Suspect arrested in burning of pride flag outside gay bar
VIDEO: Armed suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
Immigration law firm worker says silent raids in SoCal have already begun
Prison time for drunk driver who killed mom and baby
More TOP STORIES News