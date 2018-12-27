South Pasadena ramp to 110 Freeway to see improvements

A clogged interchange in South Pasadena could be in for an overhaul.The area of Fair Oaks Avenue and the 110 Freeway is often the source of traffic jams throughout South Pasadena.The 110 Freeway connects the San Gabriel Valley with downtown LA, the 5 and 101 freeways as well as Dodger Stadium.Now, funds are available to address the problem.Money set aside for the now-defunct 710 connector tunnel will be used to address the traffic problem.The project will include eliminating the left turn to the on-ramp to the 110 Freeway; widening the northbound 110 off-ramp from two lanes to four lanes; and synchronizing the traffic signals on Fair Oaks Avenue.There hasn't been any significant improvement to the interchange for nearly 90 years.