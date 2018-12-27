TRAFFIC

South Pasadena ramp to 110 Freeway to see improvements

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. --
A clogged interchange in South Pasadena could be in for an overhaul.


The area of Fair Oaks Avenue and the 110 Freeway is often the source of traffic jams throughout South Pasadena.

The 110 Freeway connects the San Gabriel Valley with downtown LA, the 5 and 101 freeways as well as Dodger Stadium.

Now, funds are available to address the problem.

Money set aside for the now-defunct 710 connector tunnel will be used to address the traffic problem.

The project will include eliminating the left turn to the on-ramp to the 110 Freeway; widening the northbound 110 off-ramp from two lanes to four lanes; and synchronizing the traffic signals on Fair Oaks Avenue.

There hasn't been any significant improvement to the interchange for nearly 90 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfreewayconstructionSouth PasadenaLos Angeles County
TRAFFIC
Some Metro Blue Line stations to close for rehab work
With 710 extension dead, money to be spent on other projects
WILD VIDEO: Car goes airborne, crashes into top of tunnel
Holiday traffic: Worst times to drive in Los Angeles
More Traffic
Top Stories
Winds cause power outages, topple trees across SoCal
Guatemalan boy who died in US custody tested positive for flu, official says
Nicaraguans flee to US as violence escalates in their country
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Ruth Bader Ginsburg story told in 'On the Basis of Sex'
Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment
Women pleads not guilty in fatal OC crash
Show More
1st year of pot sales in CA impacted by growing black market
Inglewood woman dies after robbery, shooting
2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, LGBTQ and has glasses
Corona Claim Jumper closes with no notice
Consumer Reports compares smart-home technology
More News