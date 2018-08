EMBED >More News Videos What's been called "the mother of all landslides" has buried a portion of Highway 1 in Big Sur under a million tons of dirt and rock.

A scenic stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur is expected to reopen this month after it was buried under a million tons of dirt and rock.Caltrans says it will reopen the roadway on July 20.The road has been closed for more than a year due to what's being called one of the biggest landslides in California history Caltrans had originally said it would be mid-September before the road would open.