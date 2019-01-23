TRAFFIC

Survey ranks California among worst states to drive in

EMBED </>More Videos

Driving in California can be bad. Like... really bad. And a new survey proves that. (Shutterstock photo)

by Jobina Fortson
LOS ANGELES --
A new ranking shows California is almost the worst state to drive in.

California ranked 47th overall in the report.

We came in at 40 for highest auto maintenance costs, 42 for rush-hour traffic congestion, 47 for highest car-theft rate, and 49 for highest average gas prices.

The Golden State did come in No. 1 in one category -- the most car washes per capita.

WalletHub says researchers compared all 50 states across what they called 30 key indicators of a positive commute like road quality and safety.

Oregon ranked No. 1 as the best state to drive in. It's interesting since it's surrounded by states that were at the bottom of the list.

See the WalletHub report here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcommutingdrivinggas pricestrafficcaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Firefighters rescue trapped driver after tractor trailer, asphalt truck crash
Chain-reaction crash closes SB 15 Fwy. in Cajon Pass for hours
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 91 Fwy. in Long Beach
PCH reopened after mudslide closure
More Traffic
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man smashes windshield in OC road rage incident
Campers rescued after 14 days snowed in near Castaic
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
LAUSD strike: Teachers back in classrooms after reaching deal
Thousands of birds found dead at Salton Sea
OC drama teacher arrested on suspicion of child molestation
Blood test could predict Alzheimer's before symptoms begin: Study
Shutdown Day 33: Pelosi postpones Trump's State of the Union
Show More
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in Anaheim
Cal State tuition will not increase in the fall, chancellor says
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
More News