110 Freeway reopens in South LA; pedestrian in custody after threatening to jump from overpass

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol briefly shut down the 110 Freeway in both directions in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning amid fears that a person who had climbed onto the overpass above would jump.All lanes on the 110 were closed at the 105 Freeway interchange for about 45 minutes as authorities worked to resolve the situation without incident.Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions on the 110 as a result of the closure.The unidentified pedestrian was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. The freeway was expected to fully reopen shortly thereafter.