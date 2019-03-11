Traffic

VIDEO: Sinkhole opens in Calabasas as camera rolls

A huge sinkhole swallowed a piece of road in Calabasas while cameras were rolling.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A huge sinkhole swallowed a piece of road in Calabasas while cameras were rolling.

Chunks of the road can be seen on film breaking apart and collapsing into a hole as water rushed by underneath.

The hole opened on Stunt Road in the Calabasas mountains Saturday night. It was caused by a water main break.

After about an hour of water gushing under the road, the road itself caved in.

Stunt Road remains closed.
Related topics:
trafficcalabasaslos angeles countysinkholewater main breakconstructionroad repairroad closure
