TRAFFIC

Woman killed, 3 others injured when minivan crashes during police chase in Culver City

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was killed and three others were injured when a minivan crashed and erupted in flames during a police chase in Culver City.

By and ABC7.com staff
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was killed and three others were injured early Thursday morning when a minivan crashed and erupted in flames during a police chase in Culver City, authorities said.

The pursuit began shortly before 1 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to Culver City police, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Honda Odyssey made its way onto the 405 Freeway and crashed on the Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the vehicle in flames; they used the Jaws of Life to extract the occupants.

An unidentified woman, approximately 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCHPcalifornia highway patrolcrashhigh-speed chasepolice chaseCulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
Santa Monica residents upset over city possibly ignoring Lime, Bird scooters
LA looking at downtown streetcar line
9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
More Traffic
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Police: Man confesses to killing missing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Tunnel to Dodger Stadium proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.
La Canada Flintridge family captures wild cats in their backyard
New documentary focuses on success stories from Homeboy Industries
IE teacher's aide, ex-boyfriend arrested in child porn case
LAPD cracks down on illegal street racing
Show More
2 women sought for using kids to help steal baby formula in Ventura
Firefighter impostor caught on video in Lake Elsinore
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
Constance Wu moves from sitcom to big screen in 'Crazy Rich Asians'
More News