Caught on video: Train slams into semi, causing violent derailment in Tennessee

COLLEGEDALE, Tn. (KABC) -- A violent train wreck that left two people injured was caught on camera in Tennessee.

The collision occurred after a semi-truck carrying a 134-foot long concrete beam got stuck on the tracks. That's when a Norforlk Southern freight train plowed right through it.

The impact triggered a derailment involving three locomotives and at least ten rail cars.

The two train employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.