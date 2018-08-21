Train derailment prompts evacuations in Devore

Train derailment in Devore; authorities are keeping everyone away from the scene (Devore/Cajon) because something is leaking from the cars, but they’re not sure what kind of liquid is leaking. pic.twitter.com/6fKiMW1QhC — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) August 21, 2018

At least 15 cars derailed off tracks in the Devore area on Tuesday, which prompted evacuations of surrounding buildings as a precaution.The train derailment happened in the 7200 block of Cajon Boulevard near Devore Boulevard, according to San Bernardino County fire officials. The train was heading downhill from Barstown to Los Angeles at the time.BNSF Railway officials said a 11 of the 15 cars are tank cars, nine of which are leaking. As far as what liquids are inside the train: denatured alcohol, potassium oxide and generic flammable liquid.San Bernardino police and county fire officials said there is no immediate threat to the area, but a FedEx center and HP facility nearby were evacuated as a precaution.No injuries have been reported.Fire officials said there is no fire and no vapor clouds, and they are in a good position to put drones in the air to assess the situation.Cajon Boulevard was shut down on both sides as an investigation continued.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.BNSF Railway officials said about 100 trains go through the area a day. All have been temporarily stopped.