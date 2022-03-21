Union Pacific freight train hauling lumber derails in Colton, sending 13 cars off tracks

No injuries were reported, but the locomotive initially caught fire, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson. The flames were eventually extinguished.
The derailment happened around 7:30 a.m. near 5th and K streets in Colton.
Police and firefighters responded to the scene.
The derailment happened at a point where some tracks take a left-hand turn to go under the freeway and head north, while other tracks continue east. It's unclear which direction the train was headed.
The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
