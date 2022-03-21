Union Pacific freight train hauling lumber derails in Colton, sending 13 cars off tracks

COLTON, Calif (KABC) -- A Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derailed in Colton Monday morning, sending 13 cars off the tracks.No injuries were reported, but the locomotive initially caught fire, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson. The flames were eventually extinguished.The derailment happened around 7:30 a.m. near 5th and K streets in Colton.Police and firefighters responded to the scene.The derailment happened at a point where some tracks take a left-hand turn to go under the freeway and head north, while other tracks continue east. It's unclear which direction the train was headed.The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.