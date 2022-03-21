Union Pacific freight train hauling lumber derails in Colton, sending 13 cars off tracks

By and ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derails in Colton

COLTON, Calif (KABC) -- A Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derailed in Colton Monday morning, sending 13 cars off the tracks.

No injuries were reported, but the locomotive initially caught fire, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson. The flames were eventually extinguished.

The derailment happened around 7:30 a.m. near 5th and K streets in Colton.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

The derailment happened at a point where some tracks take a left-hand turn to go under the freeway and head north, while other tracks continue east. It's unclear which direction the train was headed.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coltonsan bernardino countytrain accidenttrain derailmenttrains
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Dangerous Tesla stunt caught on video ends in Echo Park crash
SoCal grocery workers to begin balloting in strike-authorization vote
14-year-old Ukrainian refugee arrives in SoCal after fleeing war alone
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Show More
McDonald's Szechuan sauce is returning for a limited time
IE parent furious after teacher leads political chant in preschool
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop to lowest total since July 2021
'Free Cone Day' at Dairy Queen returns March 21
More TOP STORIES News