Union Pacific train carrying iron ore derails in Victorville, shutting down major route

About two dozen cars on a Union Pacific freight train derailed early Tuesday near Victorville, shutting down a major Southern California rail route.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Victorville early Tuesday morning, shutting down one of the two main railroad routes into and out of Southern California.

A Union Pacific spokesperson said approximately two dozen cars derailed in the Mojave Narrows Regional Park near the Kemper Campbell Ranch, about one mile south of Outer Highway 18.

A ranch manager said it happened around 8 a.m., and she said railroad officials told her they hoped to have everything cleaned up within 36 hours.

Union Pacific reported no injuries to anyone onboard the train. The cars that derailed were carrying iron ore, but it's not been classified as a hazardous materials situation.

The tracks are operated by BNSF Railway. A spokesperson for BNSF said they hope to have one set of tracks reopened by Wednesday morning.