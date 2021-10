Dramatic new video out of Ermelo, Netherlands shows a woman narrowly dodge an oncoming train as it races by.Video shows the crossing gates are down and the warning lights flashing, but the woman ignores it all as she walks across the tracks, then decides to go back.As she crosses the tracks a second time, she barely beats a speeding commuter train as it passes by.The Netherlands' ProRail agency released the video as a warning, telling people to respect the barriers and signals at train crossings or it could cost lives.