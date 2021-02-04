Central Coast city paying tourists to come visit

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The city of Santa Maria is paying tourists to visit.
The small community near the Central Coast is less than a three-hour drive from Los Angeles.
Anyone who books a two-night stay in the Santa Maria Valley can receive a $100 gift card to use at local restaurants, wineries and others businesses.
You have to use it between Feb. 4 and March 31.
Officials say the gift card is good for wine tasting and food, including Santa Maria's legendary barbecue, or you can use it to book a hotel.
Tourism officials say the region has 50 restaurants, 34 tasting rooms and 15 beaches nearby.
They also remind visitors that they are expected to follow state health regulations including social distancing and wearing face masks.
More information is available here.
