Cruise ship makes tight squeeze through canal in Greece

CORINTH CANAL, Greece -- Talk about a tight squeeze.

New video shows a cruise ship passing through a narrow canal in Greece with only 5 feet of breathing room.

The Fred Olsen Cruise Line says it's the largest ship to ever pass through the Corinth Canal.

The canal is 79-feet across and the ship is 74-feet wide.

Prices for the 25-day sailing trip start at more than $5,500 dollars a person.
