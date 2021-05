FRESNO, Calif. -- California State Parks is offering free admission to veterans, active and reserve military members for Memorial Day on Monday.A total of 134 parks will honor the free admission this year.Visitors must show a valid military ID or proof of discharge, except for dishonorable conduct, to get in for free.State parks officials anticipate large crowds over the holiday weekend.They're urging people to take extra health and safety precautions and ask that guests wear masks while visiting the parks.