NEW YORK -- Hilton Hotels will recycle used bars of soap to distribute soap to communities in need.
The company will collect the used soap from guest rooms in all of their hotel chains.
The soap is crushed, sanitized and cut into new soap bars.
Hilton is partnering with Clean the World to distribute the soap to those in need and keep pounds of soap out of landfills.
The bars will be recycled by Oct. 15 for Global Handwashing Day.
Hilton Hotels recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
TOP STORIES
Show More