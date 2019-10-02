Clean Air Day: LA encourages public transportation with free bus, bike share rides

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles is celebrating a statewide day of action Wednesday to improve air quality by encouraging drivers to get out of their cars.California Clean Air Day calls on the public to do their part in addressing the state's pollution problem.In L.A., people are asked to use public transportation, bicycles or walk to work.When considering ozone levels, the L.A. area is ranked No. 1 as the most polluted city in the nation, according to the American Lung Association.To help reverse that, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation is providing free rides on all of its public transportation services. People using Commuter Express and DASH buses will be able to walk on without depositing cash or tapping their TAP cards.Rides will also be free for the first 30 minutes on the Metro Bike Share using the promotion code 10219.Students nationwide are also encouraged to walk or bike to school.