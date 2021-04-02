Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas Amtrak line part of Biden infrastructure plan

The line would be part of the president's sweeping $2.3 trillion plan.
Following Wednesday's announcement by Biden, Amtrak released plans for updated service throughout the U.S.
RELATED: Biden announces $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
A link to Phoenix or Tucson from the Southland is also part of the plan.
With @POTUS's infrastructure plan, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across the country, and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution.— Amtrak (@Amtrak) March 31, 2021
