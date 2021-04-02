Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas Amtrak line part of Biden infrastructure plan

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10464470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years in what he billed as "a-once-in-a-generation investment in America" that would undo his predecessor's signature legislative achievement of giant tax cuts for corporations in the process.