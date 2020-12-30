Travel

Las Vegas hotels putting new closures in place as pandemic surge continues into 2021

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Make sure to check hotel availability before you visit Las Vegas.

Due to the pandemic, several hotels on the strip have restrictions and closures.

The Mirage just announced it will only take reservations for Thursday through Sunday stays, beginning Jan. 4 and into February.

Unlike a midweek hotel closure that took effect after Thanksgiving, this closure will encompass the entire hotel - including restaurants, the casino, spa, and signature volcano attraction.

Several hotels on the Strip have similar restrictions in place.
