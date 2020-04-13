Travel

Latin America's landmarks: Before and after coronavirus images show stark contrast

A look at usually-crowded tourist destinations in Latin America shows empty beaches and streets where there are normally massive crowds this time of year.
By ABC7.com staff
Before-and-after views of some major Latin American landmarks show just how much the coronavirus pandemic has led to empty streets in those nations, as it has around the world.

Over Easter weekend, Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach is usually packed with people. Now the famous beach is basically empty.

In Mexico City, the street leading to the Basilica of Guadalupe is normally crowded. Now it too is nearly empty.

The stark contrast is also evident in the normally bustling streets of the Mexican capital and around the Aztec and Mayan pyramids.

The economic impact to these financial and touristic districts is equally tremendous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmexicobeachescoronavirusu.s. & worldtourism
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County confirms 31 additional deaths, 323 new COVID-19 cases
Ventura County deputy arrested for destroying evidence
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Yucaipa medical worker fighting with HOA over RV
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
Can pets contract COVID-19?
Not everyone wearing masks as required in Los Angeles
Show More
COVID-19: LA County extends 'safer at home' order
Drive-in Easter Sunday service held in Santa Ana parking lot
Coronavirus: Riverside County seeks volunteers amid staffing shortages
Coronavirus: SoCal churches hold Easter Mass without parishioners
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
More TOP STORIES News