LAX holiday shuttles: Everything you need to know

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles International Airport rolled out a fleet of new holiday shuttles to help alleviate traffic during the busy Thanksgiving travel period.
Shuttle and bus service at LAX was increased beginning Sunday and will continue through Dec. 2.
The LAX Holiday Shuttle will take guests to and from Century City and Santa Monica, operating at all times except between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., and will pick up and drop off guests once per hour, per location.
The shuttle will pick up passengers from the dedicated bus lane on the inner curb of the lower/arrivals level at the "Pink'' LAX Shuttle stops.
At the Santa Monica and Century City locations, guests will find the shuttle stops at a parking lot, with a staff member to help. The ride fare is $10 each way, and a schedule for the service from each location will be shared on social media and at www.flylax.com. Stations are at 1925 Arizona Ave. in Santa Monica, and 11620 Wilshire Blvd. in Century City.
Some travelers said Monday the holiday shuttles will ease some of the congestion.
"Get off the plane, you're all jet lagged, you don't know what day of the week or anything. So to make it easier and have more shuttles would be a big help," Lauren Fenwick said.
Additionally, FlyAway buses will run to and from Van Nuys, Union Station, Hollywood and Long Beach daily. FlyAway fares range from $8 to $9.75 one-way. Service from Union Station and Van Nuys is available 24 hours a day, with parking available at both locations. At LAX, the FlyAway buses pick up from the new dedicated inner lanes on the Lower/Arrivals Level. For more information on FlyAway, including a real-time bus tracker, visit www.LAXFlyAway.org.
The Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are expected to be the busiest times, with roughly 246,000 passengers expected each of those days. About 238,000 people are expected to pass through the airport on Wednesday and Saturday.
Airport officials noted that airline catering workers are planning a labor action at LAX -- and other airports across the country -- on Tuesday, so travelers should expect possible additional delays that day.
"This Thanksgiving holiday is projected to be the busiest on record, which means like last year, traffic will be bad during peak times, so our guests should know that they have many choices to access and leave LAX," said Deborah Flint, the CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.
Due to construction, parking availability in the Central Terminal Area has been reduced and Economy Lot E is expected to fill up over the holidays as well, LAWA officials said.
City News Service contributed to this story.
